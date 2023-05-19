WORLD

Lebanon’s central bank chief to step down if judicial ruling issued against him

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, who faces domestic and international corruption probes, said that he would step down if any court ruling is issued against him.

He said in an interview with al-Hadath TV on Thursday that despite the judicial procedure is unfair, he is “ready for it,” adding he did not intend to extend his term at the central bank which ends in July, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon’s caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami called on Salameh to resign, two days after Salameh dismissed an international arrest warrant as “presumptuous ideas”.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday by a French judge over his failure to show up for questioning on corruption charges, with Salameh calling the move “a violation of law”.

Salameh and his associates are being investigated in Lebanon and multiple European countries on suspicion of embezzling more than $330 million from the Lebanese central bank.

The governor, who is blamed for the unprecedented financial crisis in Lebanon, denies embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment and other charges against him.

On many occasions, Salameh has insisted that his wealth comes from his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments.

Lebanon is reeling under the worst financial crisis in its history as the country has lost billions of dollars in bank deposits, plunging more than 80 per cent of the population into poverty.

20230519-051603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN General Assembly president lauds Rwanda’s rebuilding from genocide

    Moroccan navy rescues 385 migrants in a week

    Foreign pressures not to disrupt Iran’s pursuit of progress: FM

    China reports rumours of $313bn bank notes printed without authorisation