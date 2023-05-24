WORLD

Lebanon’s central bank to issue large-denomination banknotes

NewsWire
0
0

Large-denomination banknotes of 500,000 and 1,000,000 Lebanese pounds (LBP) are likely to be issued in the country soon, local media reported,

A joint session of parliamentary committees on Tuesday approved a bill permitting Banque Du Liban (BDL), Lebanon’s central bank, to issue notes worth more than 100,000 LBP in denomination, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media.

If the bill is passed in parliament, the new notes will be printed.

After four years of economic crisis, the national currency has lost more than 98 per cent of its value and the exchange rate on the parallel market is currently around 94,000 LBP to the dollar, over 62 times the pre-crisis official rate of 1,507.5 LBP.

The proposed bill will merely solve the practical problem of carrying mass bundles of local banknotes, but have absolutely no impact on the value of the currency itself, the local media added.

According to the BDL’s website, the central bank has issued banknotes in 14 denominations since its establishment in 1963.

20230524-105604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Fed official says getting inflation down is ‘of paramount importance’

    Turkish, Ukrainian Presidents discuss expanding scope of grain deal

    Senate votes to call witnesses in Trump trial, delaying final verdict

    Apple may launch iPhone Fold by 2025