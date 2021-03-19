Lebanon registered on Thursday 3,757 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 430,734, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus in Lebanon went up by 73 to 5,609. The tally of recoveries from the virus in the country climbed by 2,642 to 337,975, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon has so far vaccinated over 100,000 people with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and it is expected to receive 92,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine next week.

Moreover, Malia Group’s Chairman Jacque Sarraf announced on Thursday that his company has imported 1 million jabs of Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which will arrive soon in the country to speed up the vaccination process in Lebanon.

