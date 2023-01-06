WORLD

Lebanon’s military court charges 7 over attacking UN peacekeepers

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanon’s military court charged seven people over an attack in December 2022 that killed an Irish UN peacekeeper and wounded three others.

The State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Fadi Akiki charged a detainee with murder, and six others with threatening with an illegal weapon and destroying the vehicle of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Xinhua news agency.

Irish soldier Sean Rooney was killed and three others were injured on the night of December 13 in Al-Aqbieh, just outside the area of operations of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

UNIFIL was established in 1978 under the UN Security Council Resolutions 425 and 426 to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and restore peace and security in the region.

At present, it has about 10,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries.

20230106-131002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nordea Open: Baez overcomes Rublev to set up final with compatriot...

    US, with allies, finally accuses China publicly of massive global hack

    Vietnam Parliament opens new session

    Demonstrations rage in Sudan demanding civilian rule