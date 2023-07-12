Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has warned the Lebanese of Israel’s hostility, as the country marked the 17th anniversary of the 34-day war between Lebanon and Israel that began on July 12, 2006.

“All Lebanese, regardless of their political, spiritual, and partisan orientations and affiliations, must be aware of Israel’s hidden intentions,” Berri said on Tuesday in a statement which was released by the official National News Agency.

Berri’s remarks come amid border tensions between Israel and Lebanon over two Hezbollah-erected tents that Israel claimed were built on its territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tents were set up in the Kfar Chouba hills, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981 but have been claimed by Lebanon.

On Monday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib urged the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to pressure Israel to retreat from north of the border-straddling village of Ghajar.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a UN-sponsored ceasefire.

Israel was required to withdraw from the northern half of Ghajar as per the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, although this has not yet occurred.

Lebanese officials recently accused Israel of building a wall around the Lebanese part of Ghajar.

Last week, Hezbollah urged the Lebanese government and people to take immediate action to prevent the Israeli settlement in the northern part of Ghajar in light of the recent Israeli constructions.

