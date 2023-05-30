WORLD

Lebanon’s public administration employees begin 2-week strike

NewsWire
0
0

Public administration employees in Lebanon began a two-week strike, calling for better wages and transportation allowances.

Around 90 per cent of the employees participated in the strike in the northern city of Tripoli, while a majority across the rest of the country also took part, Ibrahim Nahal, a member of the League of Public Administration Employees, was quoted as saying.

The main demands put forth by them include a raise in transportation allowances, improved healthcare coverage, and higher wages, reports Xinhua news agency.

Public sector employees, who receive their salaries exclusively in Lebanese pounds, have experienced a decline in the value of their wages due to the severe economic crisis that has been ongoing for over three years, coinciding with the significant depreciation of the local currency.

The league had a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati a few weeks ago to discuss the issue, but no solution was reached.

Lebanon is currently plagued by hyperinflation as a result of an ongoing economic crisis since the end of 2019.

As a result, the local currency lost more than 98 per cent of its pre-crisis value, while inflation in 2022 was 171.2 per cent, one of the highest rates globally.

In July last year, Lebanon was reclassified by the World Bank as a lower-middle income country, down from upper middle-income status.

Unemployment has also increased from 11.4 per cent in 2018-19 to 29.6 per cent in 2022.

20230530-112205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile apps may offer support for those at risk of suicide

    Google Chrome’s latest update extends MacBook battery life

    Cambodia records sharp rise in digital payment

    Hardik Pandya, and not Suryakumar, in Adam Gilchrist’s first-five list of...