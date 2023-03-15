WORLD

Lebanon’s speaker calls for electing president after local currency further collapse

NewsWire
0
0

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has warned against the catastrophic repercussions of the absence of a President for the country after the collapse of the local currency.

“Everyone must realise that we do not have the luxury of wasting time in light of the deteriorating financial, economic, and living conditions, especially after the collapse of the local currency to 100,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar,” Berri said on Wednesday.

Berri reaffirmed that “electing a President for the republic is the key to the solution that paves the way for recovery”.

He added that “Lebanon possesses all the required elements to recover from its crises, and this depends on sincere intentions and the awareness that Lebanon is too small to be divided while the only option to approach all issues is through dialogue and consensus”.

Lebanon witnessed a political vacuum since November 1, when the term of former President Michel Aoun ended and following the failure of the Lebanese parliament to elect a new President due to a lack of consensus among different political parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon needs to elect a new President and form a new cabinet capable of implementing structural reforms to put the country on the path of recovery.

20230316-034203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Most of Italy to be in ‘white zone’ from Monday

    After huge uproar, Nepal’s parliament ratifies $500mn US aid

    Oman reports 857 new Covid-19 cases, 211,221 in total

    Russia successfully test-fires Tsirkon hypersonic missile