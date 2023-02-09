SPORTS

LeBron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record

NewsWire
0
0

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke NBA’s all-time scoring record, held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly 39 years, in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the last 14 seasons for the Lakers, Abdul-Jabbar, six-time NBA MVP, scored 38,387 points in his 20-year career, reports Xinhua news agency.

James needed 36 points to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record. With 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, James got the last two points he needed with a fadeaway jumper. NBA officials paused the game for minutes to honor James in a ceremony on the court.

Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance, witnessing James’ accomplishment with cheering crowds.

The Lakers lost 133-130 to the Thunder despite James’ 38-point performance.

“Congratulations to LeBron on breaking one of the most hallowed records in all of the sports by becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“It’s a towering achievement that speaks to his sustained excellence over 20 seasons in the league. And quite amazingly, LeBron continues to play at an elite level and his basketball history is still being written,” he added.

20230209-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test, Day 2: Duckett, Brook help England gain control over...

    National Games will help in building a formidable team for Paris...

    Four teams try to keep perfect starts in La Liga (Preview)

    Challenging outing for racer Rabindra at Monza