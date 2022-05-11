Education Minister Stephen Lecce found himself in hot waters with the NDP calling for him to withdraw his candidature.

PressProgress reported Tuesday that Lecce participated in a 2006 Sigma Chi event dubbed a “slave auction” while a member of the fraternity’s chapter at Western University.

The PC candidate for King-Vaughan issued a two-line statement apologizing “unreservedly” and not denying his participation.

“The event from 2006 was inappropriate and in no way reflects who I am as a person, which is why I unreservedly apologize,” Lecce said in the statement. “I will continue to passionately advance the interests of all Ontarians — irrespective of faith, heritage, orientation or race.”

The Ontario New Democrats say an apology is not enough and want Ford to condemn Lecce’s actions.

“Slavery is not a joke,” said an NDP news release signed by three of the party’s Black candidates: Jill Andrew (Toronto–St. Paul’s), Faisal Hassan (York South–Weston), and Laura Mae Lindo (Kitchener Centre).

“Mr. Lecce must apologize for the deep pain his actions caused, educate himself, and attempt to make amends to Black communities. But under no circumstances should the people of this province, or even more alarmingly our children, be represented by him at this time. We are calling on him to withdraw as a candidate for office. Failing that, Doug Ford and the PC party must remove him. We are also calling on Doug Ford, as the Leader of the PC party, to clearly and unequivocally condemn Mr. Lecce’s actions,” the statement read.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) also called on Premier Ford to immediately address the news report on Wednesday.

ETFO says “educators, families, and school boards cannot have confidence in an educational leader who demonstrates racist behaviour” questions his judgement and ability to manage the education portfolio”.

“Minister Lecce willingly participated in an event that minimized slavery and trivialized its brutality and harmful impacts,” ETFO said in a news release. “It calls his judgement into question, as well as his commitment to dismantling anti-Black racism in the education sector. How can someone who does not have a clear understanding of and commitment to this work be responsible for implementing education policies that are intended to disrupt anti-Black racism and other forms of oppression?”