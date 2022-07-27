A teachers union is accusing Education Minister Stephen Lecce of engaging in fear-mongering and creating a crisis where none exists.

A statement issued by Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) president Karen Brown says “educators deserve to be uplifted not targeted” while adding that Lecce “must work to restore positive working relationships with all education stakeholders”.

“Since the start of the summer, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has repeatedly tried to create a crisis where none exists,” the statement sent to CanIndia News said. “At a time when educators should be focused on recharging after a stressful school year, they are instead exposed to media interviews where his goals seem to be agitation and division. Educators deserve to be uplifted not targeted.

“Put simply, Minister Lecce is needlessly engaged in fear-mongering.

“ETFO members will be in schools when they re-open for the 2022-2023 school year. Like the students they serve, educators are looking forward to a stable and safe return to in-person learning. It’s what everyone deserves—students, families and education workers.

“As is our usual practice, ETFO is in the process of establishing bargaining dates and is preparing to engage in its regular central bargaining process with government and school board representatives.

“If Minister Lecce is truly committed to doing what’s in students’ best interests, he must work to restore positive working relationships with all education stakeholders. This begins by valuing the expertise of education professionals, and respecting their professionalism and professional judgment. A genuine commitment is needed to ensure stability and a public education system that supports, uplifts, and celebrates every student.”

On Monday, Lecce outlined the government’s expectations for the upcoming school year which included students having access to regular in-class lessons along with extracurricular activities.

“We are signalling our clear intent to have those services, those experiences restored, and to support children, and we know that educators care deeply about their kids, they will do the right thing and ensure that those experiences are put back for kids,” he said.

His comments appeared to have some ruffled feathers amid the province’s negotiations with the education unions whose contracts are set to expire at the end of August.

Lecce also told media the government intends to have a “voluntary deal”.