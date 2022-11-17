INDIA

Lecturer’s throat slit by husband in Andhra college

NewsWire
0
1

A woman lecturer was injured when her husband slit her throat on college campus in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Arts College campus.

According to police, the man attacked lecturer Sumangali with a knife. Hearing her cries for help, students rushed to her to rescue.

The attacker escaped on seeing the students. A profusely bleeding Sumangali was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Sumangali, who teaches commerce at the college, had been living separately from her husband Paresh due to some problems between them.

A police officer said she had filed domestic violence case against Paresh and had also sought divorce.

Police have launched a hunt for Paresh.

20221117-212802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT asks Haryana to act against damage to Gurugram water body

    Can’t give relaxation in attempts in Civil Services Main exam, Centre...

    Muslim scholars seek ban on singing ‘bhajans’, ‘Surya Namaskar’ in Kashmir...

    Rebel MLAs await SC hearing, will leave for Goa in evening