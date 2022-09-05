‘Squid Game’ star Lee Yoo-Mi is a newly minted Emmy winner after scoring the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Creative Arts Emmys.

And while celebrating the accolade backstage, she pondered how far she’d get if she played the game herself.

“I think I’ll probably die at Red Light, Green Light,” she said backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys with a giggle.

Although she doubts she’d make it very far in the game, her star power continues to grow in Hollywood – and she’s not taking that responsibility lightly, reports deadline.com.

“Holding it now feels very heavy and it almost feels like a sense of heavy responsibility that I have as an actress. I want to be able to do more with it moving forward,” she said of her Emmy win.

While she’s happy to talk about the future as far as her career goes, she’s much more mum as to whether or not her character Ji-yeong could return from the dead for Season 2 of the Netflix hit.

“Season 2 is still a secret. But I think once you watch it, you’ll find out,” she teased.

‘Squid Game’ won five Creative Emmys on Sunday including Lee’s win alongside Outstanding Special Video Effects, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design.

