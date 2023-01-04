Leeds United has confirmed the signing of Austrian international defender Max Wober for an ‘undisclosed’ fee which is thought to be in the region of around 15 million euros.

Wober joins Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg on a four-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2027.

The 24-year-old, who has 13 caps for Austria, can play at either central defense or at left back and will help offer depth and balance at the back to the team coached by Jesse Marsch, reports Xinhua.

Wober has also played for Rapid Vienna, Ajax and Sevilla, before moving to Red Bull Salzburg, where he worked with Marsch, before the coach joined Leeds towards the end of last season.

The defender could make his debut for Leeds in the FA Cup third round against Cardiff City this coming Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Chelsea is thought to be closing in on a deal to sign Benfica’s Argentinean World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez.

