ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Leena Jumani has a strict fitness regime for her role in ‘Appnapan’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Leena Jumani, who is currently seen in the daily soap ‘Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ is working hard to play her role perfectly. She is following a strict fitness regime for her look in the show.

She said: “As actresses, we need to always focus on our acting skills and the way we present ourselves onscreen, especially at a time when it’s needed to fit into a particular character.”

The actress was also seen in shows such as ‘Ganga Kii Dheej’, ‘Chhoti Si Zindagi’,’Punar Vivah’ among others. Leena opens up about the similarity between her on screen and off screen character and said that both are health-conscious.

“Sonali is very health-conscious and likes to maintain her physique. This is one of the few similarities that I and Sonali share. Though I am a huge foodie, I still very consciously try to maintain my diet.”

Leena carries home-cooked food on the sets to avoid eating anything from outside. “During the shoot also I have only homemade food and carry ample smoothies and water to hydrate my body. Also, I exercise daily, if not in the morning then after the shoot and I try to maintain myself and stay fit,” she concluded.

20221010-163816

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govinda tests Covid positive

    Popular Telugu lyricist Sirivennela still in ICU

    Vikrant Massey is back in ‘action’ in ‘Love Hostel’

    Paras Chadda on making music video debut with ‘Careless’