Left design in JNU unmasked: Smriti Irani

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused the Left of orchestrating the JNU violence.

She took to Twitter and said: “Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence.”

Earlier she had lashed out at actress Deepika Padukone for standing in solidarity with students who were beaten up. The minister had accused the actress for taking the side of “people who celebrate when CRPF men are killed in Naxal attacks.”

Padukone recently went to visit students assaulted in JNU. Violence had broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5.

