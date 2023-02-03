Reappointment of retrenched 10,323 government school teachers, employment for youths, and restoration of law and order are some of the main promises featured in the CPI-M-led Left Front manifesto ahead of the February 16 Assembly polls.

The election manifesto, released by Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Chiowdhury and other Left leaders, also promised maximum possible autonomy to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Chowdhury said that the BJP government at the Centre kept pending the 125th Aamendment of the Constitution but giving tall promises for the welfare of the tribals. The 125th amendment to the Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram to safeguard the rights of the tribal population and their socio economic development in these states.

The Left parties assurance for the greater autonomy to theTTAADC assume significance in view of the demand of the Tripura tribal party — Tipra Motha Party (TMP) – to elevate the TTAADC areas by granting of ‘Greater Tipraland State’ or a separate state under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution.

Chowdhury said that the Left Front and Congress, which are contesting the February 16 elections under a seat-sharing agreement, would soon announce a common minimum programme. Tripura Left Front convenor Narayan Kar said that if the Front come back to the power, jobs for at least 2.5 lakh people in government, semi-government and private sectors in the next five years, free electricity for up to 50 units per family, land allotment to landless people and a ban on the privatisation of government-run educational institutions would be done.

Among the other 81 promises in the manifesto are restoration of democratic, religious and political rights, and general law and order “destroyed by the BJP government” besides an all out war against drugs and efforts to ensure 200 days of work under MGNREGA.

Justice would also be done for people who were cheated by the non-banking finance companies, the Left leader said.

20230203-203206