‘Left govt creating mayhem’: BJP’s Kerala in-charge Javadekar

Kerala in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakash Javadekar on Friday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state, cautioning the Chief Minister and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on the role of Governor in a democratic set-up.

Speaking to the media here, Javadekar said the Left government in Kerala is creating mayhem. “They are throwing a challenge against the Constitution. The post of the Governor is a Constitutional one and the role of the Governor is also clearly mentioned in the Constitution. The CPI-M, and Pinarayi Vijayan should understand it but they have no knowledge about this,” he said.

“The Chief Minister addresses Governor Arif Mohammad Khan by his name. State Education Minister V. Sivankutty has even threatened the Governor,” the BJP parliamentarian said, adding “these acts will not go down well with the people”.

“… and now, they say they are going to lay a siege on the residence of the Governor, which is not right.”

The former Union Minister said that during the function at Kannur during the inauguration of the ‘History Congress’, there was an attempt to harm the Governor, and it was then Rajya Sabha member K.K. Ragesh who helped to allow those people to escape and now he has been made the private secretary of Vijayan.

“The problem with those in the Kerala government is they do not know the UGC rules. The wives of DYFI (youth wing of the CPI-M) leaders are given jobs. To cover up all these, they are going to lay a siege on the Governor. The people will give a reply to all this,” added Javadekar.

