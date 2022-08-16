Veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), R. Nallakannu, who was chosen for the ‘Thagaisal Thamizar’ award by the Tamil Nadu government, returned the Rs 10 lakh cash prize of the award to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He added an amount of Rs 5,000 to the award money and donated the total amount to CMPRF.

Earlier he received the Thagaisal Thamizhar award from Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin at St. George Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

Dr. Ignacimuthu, Director of Xavier Research Foundation of St Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research.

The Chief Minister also handed over the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to B. Ezhilarasai of Nagapattinam district for the courage she had shown in rescuing two drowning children from a water body in her village.

Vanavai trust of Nagapattinam was handed over the award for the best institution. Dr. G. Pankajam of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul won the best social worker award for services rendered for the welfare of women.

Salem municipal corporation won the best performing local bodies award. Chief Minister Stalin handed over the awards to the winners after the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at St. George Fort.

20220816-053404