INDIA

Left leader Nalakkanu donates Rs 10 lakh award prize to TN govt

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), R. Nallakannu, who was chosen for the ‘Thagaisal Thamizar’ award by the Tamil Nadu government, returned the Rs 10 lakh cash prize of the award to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He added an amount of Rs 5,000 to the award money and donated the total amount to CMPRF.

Earlier he received the Thagaisal Thamizhar award from Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin at St. George Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

Dr. Ignacimuthu, Director of Xavier Research Foundation of St Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam memorial award for his outstanding contribution to the field of scientific research.

The Chief Minister also handed over the Kalpana Chawla Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise to B. Ezhilarasai of Nagapattinam district for the courage she had shown in rescuing two drowning children from a water body in her village.

Vanavai trust of Nagapattinam was handed over the award for the best institution. Dr. G. Pankajam of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul won the best social worker award for services rendered for the welfare of women.

Salem municipal corporation won the best performing local bodies award. Chief Minister Stalin handed over the awards to the winners after the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at St. George Fort.

20220816-053404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress shifts focus to state polls after Winter Session

    Yogi to be elected leader of BJP legislature party today

    PM’s public gathering in Tripura caused Covid surge: Left parties

    Pandemonium continues in Odisha Assembly for fifth day