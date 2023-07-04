In a heart-wrenching incident, a dog in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district died after pet owners from Haryana left the pooch locked inside a car for several hours, police said.

Reportedly, the owners went to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

A video of the incident, shot by a passerby, has also surfaced online which shows the pooch lying motionless in the leg space of the car with Haryana’s registration number.

After getting an alert from the Taj Mahal’s west gate parking manager, police from Tajganj police station reached the spot and initiated action against the pet owners.

According to Agra Police, the dog appears to have been choked by its own leash, which got caught in the car’s hand brake lever when the dog started jumping around in the car to escape the heat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Suraj Rai, said, “An FIR has been lodged against the dog owner Ajay Kumar under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the car has been taken into custody.”

“The body of the deceased pet has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of its death,” he added.

