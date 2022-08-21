INDIA

Left with no choice due to exclusion, insults: Anand Sharma after quitting

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, who quit as the chief of the party panel for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, on Sunday said that he had no choice but to resign “due to continus insults and exclusion” while asserting he will remain a committed party member.

“I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions

“Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice” he said in a series of tweets.

Sources close to Sharma said he has sent his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi after being sidelined from the working of the party unit in the state.

Rajeev Shukla, the party’s state in-charge, has not commented on the issue, and Congress sources said they did not know about the development.

Sharma’s resignation comes in wake of Ghulam Nabi Azad quitting as the party’s J&K campaign committee head.

Along with Azad, Sharma is also among the prominent leaders of the G-23 group, which has demanded sweeping reforms in the party.

The Congress President had, on April 26, appointed the Himachal Pradesh state Congress chief, the CLP leader and Chairman of Campaign Committee. The party had also announced eight other committees, including a Steering Committee with Sharma as Chairman and Asha Kumari as the convenor.

According to sources close to Sharma’s office, his letter said that the “multiplicity of committees and overlapping of functions required clarity for functional purposes” and he had requested the General Secretary, Organisation and the state in-charge to clarify the mandate and role of the Steering Committee.

The letter noted that meetings of state unit’s core group and senior leaders on election strategy and preparations had been held both in Delhi and Shimla, including a meeting of the state unit chief, the head of the Campaign Committee and other committees on June 20 and in early August, the state incharge and central AICC observers visited Shimla for various meetings. However, Sharma, as Chairman of the Steering Committee, was neither informed nor invited for any of these meetings, it said.

20220821-170802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    42 students at Telangana residential school test positive for Covid

    The story of how a Beagle inspired NanoSniffer — an explosives...

    Neeraj Madhav stars in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’

    Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to continue in western Himalayas