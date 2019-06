Jammu, June 29 (IANS) An old leftover rusted anti-tank mine was found on Basanter riverbed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday.

“Bomb disposal squads of the Army and J&K Police rushed to defuse the anti-tank mine,” police said.

Sources said, the anti-tank mine leftover after the 1971 war probably drifted into the river over a period of time.

–IANS

