Legacy of India’s unity is in its diversity, must be upheld: Mamata

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) On the day when the nation is celebrating the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the nation has always upheld its legacy of unity in diversity.

“Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan (Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Isaai are our brothers. India is great. Hindustan is great),” Banerjee tweeted.

She also said that India has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity. “And we must preserve this to our last breath,” Banerjee added.

–IANS

sbn/in

