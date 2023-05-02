COMMUNITYENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Legendary Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot dead at 84

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Canadian folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot passed away Monday night at the age of 84.

The acclaimed musician who was born in Orillia died at a Toronto hospital, his publicist Victoria Lord said. There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Lightfoot received many Juno Awards and Grammy nominations, and was honoured as a member of Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 1997, and was appointed Companion of the Order of Canada in 2003.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a social media post. “Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape.”

“With a career that spanned over half a century, Mr. Lightfoot’s music told stories that captured the Canadian spirit, none more so than his iconic Canadian Railroad Trilogy, which will forever be a part of our country’s musical heritage,” Trudeau added in a written statement

Lightfoot’s songs have been recorded by artists such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Jr., Jerry Lee Lewis, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, Harry Belafonte, the Grateful Dead, Olivia Newton-John, and Jim Croce, according to a Wikipedia article.

