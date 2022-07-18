Veteran playback singer Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away here on Monday evening, his wife and singer Mitali Singh said.

“He was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time,” his grieving wife Mitali told IANS.

Further details including funeral arrangements of the 82-year old singer, are awaited.

Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like “Mausam”, “Satte Pe Satta”, “Ahista Ahista”, “Dooriyan”, “Haqeeqat”, and many more.

Some of his famed songs are “Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga”, (with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mehmood, and Manna Dey), “Dil Dhoondhta Hai”, “Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta,” (multiple singers), and many more.

