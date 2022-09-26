As the Legends League Cricket enters its Cuttack leg, Adani Sportsline-owner Gujarat Giants today arrived in the city to play their fifth game of the league.

Virender Sehwag-led side will look to regain the No.1 position on the points table when they take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings at the Barabati Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Both Gujarat Giants and India Capitals have five points from four games but India capitals hold top position on the points table due to better net run rate.

After a brilliant start to their campaign, winning the first two games, Gujarat Giants lost to India Capitals on Sunday.

However, Tilakaratne Dilshan’s exceptional knock of 75 runs off just 59 was the bright spot for them. Gujarat Giants will be hoping for a similar kind of innings from the Sri Lankan batting legend against Bhilwara Kings.

