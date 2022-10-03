SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Legends League Cricket: Johnson fined 50 per cent match fees, gets warning for on-field misconduct

India Capitals’ pacer Mitchell Johnson has been handed a warning and a fine of 50 per cent of his match fees for involving in a heated argument during the Legends League match at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium on Sunday.

The incident took place during the qualifier match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings where Johnson got engaged in a verbal exchange with Bhilwara Kings’ batsman Yusuf Pathan and was seen pushing the latter away before the umpires intervened.

Following a detailed investigation of the incident, a disciplinary committee, headed by Legends League Cricket Commissioner Ravi Shastri, decided to punish the bowler and also send him an official warning.

“We are here to promote serious and competitive cricket through this league. What happened yesterday on the ground during the qualifier match shouldn’t have happened. We have closely gone through the video multiple times before coming to any conclusion. I hope everyone gets a clear message that the spirit of the game is of prime importance and such things won’t get repeated in this league,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket.

Aiming to secure their berth in the final, Bhilwara Kings and Gujarat Giants will lock horns in the eliminator at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on Monday night.

India Capitals have already entered the final, which is scheduled to take place at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

