SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Legends League Cricket side Bhilwara Kings appoint Lalchand Rajput as head coach

NewsWire
0
0

Legends League Cricket (LLC) side LNG Bhilwara Kings on Friday announced they have appointed Lalchand Rajput as the head coach for the upcoming season of the T20 league tournament.

Rajput brings into the side, owned by LNJ Bhilwara Group, a lot of administrative as well as coaching experience in cricket. He has been the coach of Zimbabwe and Afghanistan teams and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008.

He has also held multiple important positions, such as being manager of the Indian team which won the inaugural edition of 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa apart from administrative positions in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

“It is a great opportunity to coach senior players and I am thankful to the LNJ Bhilwara Group to offer me this role. We have overall six matches in the league stage, we are studying the strengths and weaknesses of each team and will come up with a winning strategy. I also hope that we are able to bring out the best in the players, with Irfan Pathan as the team captain,” said Rajput.

“We welcome Mr. Rajput as our team head coach. We expect the team to bring laurels in the first year under his coaching and guidance. His diverse experience within the cricketing circles and good understanding with players will become a great asset for the team. We are excited to be associated with him for this season of Legends League Cricket.

“LNJ Bhilwara Group has always delivered value to all its stakeholders; being part of sporting event of this stature is new to us but we are confident to entertain cricketing fans with our team’s performance this year and win their hearts,” said Riju Jhunjhunwala, team owner, LNG Bhilwara Kings.

The biggest names of the cricketing world will be seen taking the field and challenging each other as the season two of LLC begins from September 16. The league will feature four teams who will be playing twice against each other during the 12-match league stage.

Bhilwara Kings squad: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Matt Prior, Nick Compton, S Sreesanth, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best, Sudeep Tyagi.

20220909-130002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Clinical bowling, Dhawan’s unbeaten 88 help PBKS beat Chennai...

    Stranded Warner gets emotional message from his daughters

    Women’s World Cup: Alyssa Healy’s innings one of the best I...

    England coach Silverwood says sorry for leaving Moeen in lurch