Toy company Lego has announced plans to discontinue its buildable educational robot kits, according to media reports.

The Mindstorms kits which allow users to build robots out of Lego bricks, pins, beams, motors, gears, and other parts and then programme them using the control hubs, has been stopped, reports The Verge.

Since 1998, the products have been promoted as a simple solution for kids and adults to create and programme robots.

The company will not continue to offer its Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit after this year, but it is not entirely done with the concept of educational robotics kits.

The company stated that it will support the different apps used to create and control Mindstorms robots on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Fire OS until “at least the end of 2024”, which raises the possibility that there is a deadline for this support, the report said.

The company will have the Mindstorms team working on other projects, but it’s still unclear on which specific project they will work on.

According to the report, last year when the company discontinued its Mindstorms EV3 system, it directed customers to the Lego Education Spike kit rather than the Mindstorms Robot Inventor kit.

