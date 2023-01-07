The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) decided on Saturday not to participate in the proposed meeting with the high-powered committee formed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The high-powered committee was formed by the MHA to discuss the problems and recommend solutions to the issues faced by the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

At a joint meeting, the LAB and the KDA decided not to attend the proposed meet, saying that the agenda of the meeting does not include the points being advocated by the two representative bodies.

The meeting attended by the members of the two bodies was held here on Saturday wherein it was decided that both LAB and KDA are ready to attend the meeting if the agenda includes the four points proposed by them.

The four-point agenda proposed by the two representative bodies includes statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the 6th schedule, job reservation for local youth, and formation of two parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.

The joint meeting decided that the agitation for their demands will continue till they are fulfilled.

The agitation programme includes a protest rally in Jammu on January 15, followed by a ‘dharna’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the third week of February.

