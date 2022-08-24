SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Leicester City reject Chelsea bid for defender Fofana

Leicester City have rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea, the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

“The club has invested in him and in his time here he’s been absolutely brilliant, but you have to set a standard of behavior and if it’s not quite right and your focus isn’t right, that only hurts your teammate,” Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers said.

Rodgers confirmed that the 21-year-old, who missed training last week, will now train with the club’s development squad after asking to be allowed to move.

Rodgers had previously left the defender out of the squad for the weekend defeat to Southampton, saying he was “not quite in the right frame of mind.”

Chelsea has now made four offers for the player, who joined Leicester from St Etienne in 2020.

Fofana impressed in his first campaign at the club, but played only four times last season after suffering an injury in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

Leicester has had a poor start to the season and is currently second from bottom of the Premier League with just one point from three games, while Chelsea has one win, a draw and a defeat from its start to the new campaign.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is also thought to be interested in Everton’s England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon.

