Leicester City sack coach Rodgers after dropping into bottom three

Leicester City on Sunday sacked head coach Brendan Rodgers in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

That result on Saturday was their fifth defeat in six league games and saw the club drop into the relegation zone with just ten games left in the season.

The decision ends the former Liverpool and Celtic coach’s four-year stay at the club, during which he led them to the 2021 FA Cup and consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two seasons in charge, a Xinhua report said.

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha issued a statement explaining the decision to sack Rodgers, saying that although the club had wanted “continuity and stability”, the time had come for a change.

“Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with ten games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.”

“The task ahead of us in our final ten games is clear. We now need to come together — fans, players and staff — and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club.”

Leicester kicked off the season with seven defeats from ten matches, and although they improved as the season progressed, they have struggled for form following the World Cup, taking just seven points from 11 matches.

“The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch. His place in Leicester City history is assured,” commented Srivaddhanaprabha.

