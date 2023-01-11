DIASPORAWORLD

Leicester violence: Cops release images of wanted men

NewsWire
0
0

The UK police have released ‘bodycam’ images of 10 men wanted in connection with the Leicester communal clashes, which erupted last autumn following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the Leicester police said they have been working with detectives scouring through “many hours” of CCTV and body-worn video.

“However, there are a number — those pictured — who haven’t yet been identified, and we are asking for public help to find out who they are,” said the statement.

So far, nearly 100 people have been arrested in connection with the disorder, including the recent arrest of 12 men last month.

The men, in between the age groups of 25-42, were arrested for alleged public order offences, breaching bail conditions, violent disorder, and possession of offensive weapons.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the investigations, said: “With nearly 100 arrests now of those we have identified, we are working hard to find out who the remaining men are.

“To be able to do this, we need help from the public.”

Police said there will be more images to come in the coming weeks, “to make sure we have spoken to everyone who was been captured on some footage”.

Up to 25 officers, and a police dog, were among those injured trying to curb the communal violence, which had continued over several weeks.

20230111-110806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Omicron less likely to cause severe illness in lungs as Delta:...

    Indian-American Miss World 2021 first runner-up lives with pacemaker, survived facial...

    Indian in UAE to produce O2 cylinders instead of CNG to...

    Funds raised for Sikh taxi driver murdered in the UK