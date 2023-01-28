SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Leipzig edge Stuttgart to move second in Bundesliga

NewsWire
0
0

Leipzig secured its second straight victory after Dominik Szoboszlai provided a brace to beat Stuttgart 2-1 at the curtain raiser of the 18th round.

The ‘Swabians’ caught a bright start on the road as Thomas Kastanaras unleashed a dangerous shot from the edge of the box to test Leipzig’s goalkeeper Janis Blaswich with nine minutes played, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leipzig needed some time to gain a foothold into the game but opened the scoring with its first attempt as Szoboszlai’s free-kick from 30 meters caught Stuttgart custodian Florian Muller flat-footed in the 25th minute.

The “Red Bulls” had a chance to double their advantage seven minutes later, but Andre Silva’s header went just wide.

After the restart, Stuttgart missed the golden opportunity to level the scores as Nikolas Nartey couldn’t beat Blaswich from very close range in the 46th minute.

Clinical Leipzig showed no mercy and made it two at the other end of the pitch through Szoboszlai, who marked his second of the night after drilling the ball from 16 meters into the top left corner with 49 minutes gone.

Leipzig continued on the front foot but lacked in accuracy as Silva missed the target by a header from five meters at the hour mark.

Stuttgart was eventually able to halve the deficit in the 68th minute when Chris Fuhrich converted a handball penalty.

The visitors from the South pressed frenetically for the equalizer in the closing stages but Leipzig’s defense stood firm and secured all three points on home soil.

With the result, Leipzig close the arrears to front runners Bayern Munich to one point for the moment.

“The boys staged a sensational performance. It may sound weird as we didn’t clinch any points here, but I am proud of my team,” said Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia.

“My aim was to help the team. It really doesn’t matter whether through goals or assists. When you are up there you want to stay there and keep attacking. For that, you need results like today,” commented Szoboszlai.

20230128-091803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Father’s Day, India defender Adil recalls family challenges of sportspersons

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City hammer FC Goa 4-1 to continue dream...

    Brazil storms into quarters, Asian teams bite the dust; mixed reactions...

    Aston Villa offers to host Champions League final: Reports