Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose led the “Red Bulls” back on the winning track after snatching a 3-0 victory over his former club Borussia Dortmund on his debut, while Bayern Munich recorded their third straight draw in the sixth round of Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leipzig started brightly in front of the home crowd and broke the deadlock with only six minutes played when Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner kick found Willi Orban, who nodded home into the top right corner.

The hosts remained active and had an excellent chance to make it two moments later, but Szoboszlai couldn’t beat Dortmund’s goalkeeper Alexander Meyer, reports Xinhua. Dortmund didn’t gain a foothold into the encounter. In contrast, Leipzig continued on the front foot as Szoboszlai’s effort got blocked in the last nick of time before Timo Werner pulled wide from a promising position in the 44th minute.

Leipzig were able to turn their dominance into a tangible reward before the break as Szoboszlai’s hammer doubled the lead.

The “BVB” tried to take over after the restart, but Leipzig still posed more threats in front of the target as Meyer had to be on guard to deny Werner at the hour mark.

Dortmund eventually showed a sign of life three minutes later as Anthony Modeste’s volley effort came close.

It remained Dortmund’s only noteworthy chance of the match as Leipzig sealed the deal in the 84th minute after Werner’s square pass allowed Amadou Haidara to make it three into the empty goal.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 stalemate and dropped points for the third time in a row as Stuttgart’s Serbou Guirassy utilized a late foul-play penalty to snatch a share of spoils on the road.

Hoffenheim showed no mercy with ten-men Mainz as the second-half goals from Andrej Kramaric, Grischa Promel, Munas Dabbur and Pavel Kaderabek secured the “TSG” a 4-1 win.

Bayer Leverkusen reaped a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin after Patrik Schick left it late to steal one point from the capital club.

Wolfsburg edged Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of Maxence Lacroix’s sole goal, and newly promoted Schalke grabbed their first win of the season after moving 3-1 past struggling Bochum.

