INDIALIFESTYLE

Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg

NewsWire
0
0

With the onset of summer, the price of lemon has hiked to Rs 200 per kg. The wholesale rate of lemons has been reported as Rs 150-160 per kg.

Vegetable vendors say that the price increases at the onset of summer due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply.

Mayan Rathore, a vegetable seller in Sector-12 of Noida, said that lemons dry up on trees due to the lack of proper irrigation and gradual increase in heat, which finally lead to reduction in their yield.

A hike in the prices of other vegetables is also expected.

20230316-142601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana: Worshippers locked inside mosque, attacked

    Manish Tewari supports defence reforms; Congress distances

    Drunk cop held in Bihar’s Gopalganj, suspended from service

    Cong MP gives adjournment notice in LS on Tricolour issue in...