Lending platform mPokket to expand its workforce by next month

Homegrown digital lending platform mPokket on Tuesday said that it plans to expand its team strength by March 2023 across all verticals, as part of its mission to empower India’s youth and maintain its growth trajectory.

The total number of employees at the Kolkata-based company stands at 2700, including employees at its Bangalore office.

“The ongoing hiring is aimed at empowering young professionals from vast domains for a better future. The new pool of talent will support mPokket’s mission of making young India financially independent. Accordingly, it will augment business outcomes by creating positive product and digital experiences, besides improving our go-to-market efforts,” Gaurav Jalan, Founder and CEO, mPokket, said in a statement.

The company said that the hiring strategy plans to onboard diverse young people for various positions, such as technology, product, data analytics, and digital customer expert.

The technology recruitment will include individuals skilled in SDET, Python, Android, Java, NodeJS, and DevOps.

Moreover, the digital lending platform mentioned that it has been promoting gender diversity at work.

In the customer experience domain, leadership roles begin at Team leaders and higher levels. Here, the company comprises about 61 women leaders out of a base of 177 employees, which makes a total of 34 per cent of the women workforce, the company said.

mPokket is an instant loan app founded in 2015 by Gaurav Jalan, which provides loans to college students and young working professionals.

