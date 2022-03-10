Lengthy schedule of Nagarjuna-starrer ‘The Ghost’ begins in Dubai

The shooting of director Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer ‘The Ghost’, featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead, has resumed in Dubai.

Sources close to the unit say that this is going to be a lengthy schedule and the makers will be filming very important scenes involving the lead cast of the movie.

Sonal Chauhan, who has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna has also joined the team in this schedule. This will be Sonal Chauhan’s first film opposite Nagarjuna.

Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing the film for Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

Apart from Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan, the film will also feature Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in important roles in the film.

Mukesh G cranks the camera for the film which will have art direction by Brahma Kadali.

