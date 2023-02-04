Global technology brand Lenovo has announced the launch of its new laptop powered with the ‘AMD Ryzen 3 7320U’ processor in the country.

The ‘IdeaPad 1’ comes in Cloud Grey colour and will be available at Lenovo Exclusive stores, Lenovo.com, Amazon and across large retail stores, from February 8 at a starting price of Rs 44,690, the company said in a statement.

“Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with integrated AMD Radeon 610M graphics, this laptop enables users to effortlessly multitask, attend online classes, interact with friends and stream their favourite shows,” it said.

The new laptop features a 15-inch Full-HD anti-glare display with up to 220 nits brightness and stereo speakers by Dolby Audio, allowing users to “enjoy an overall immersive viewing experience for watching videos or gaming”.

“Our latest IdeaPad is an affordable but power-packed device with an extended warranty and best-in-class performance, that helps people achieve their goals while they are working, studying, creating, or just catching up with friends out of town,” said Dinesh Nair, director of consumer business, Lenovo India.

The laptop also features an in-built 720p HD camera which comes with a physical privacy shutter that adds another layer of safety to the experience and blocks unintended onlookers.

“AMD is excited to partner with Lenovo as they bring the new range of Lenovo Ideapad1 laptops to Indian consumers. AMD is redefining the everyday laptop experience with the new AMD Ryzen 7020 Series processors, bringing higher performance via a modern platform to consumers,” said Vinay Sinha, managing director of sales, AMD India.

“Based on the Zen 2 core architecture and AMD RDNA 2 graphics, these AMD-powered laptops will make multitasking easier, providing increased battery life and enabling better productivity on the move,” Sinha added.

Moreover, the IdeaPad 1Aalso provides a battery life of up to 14 hours, “which is perfect for those spending long periods of time online in meetings and classes, or for those who simply forget to regularly recharge their laptop”, the company said.

