INDIASCI-TECH

Lenovo announces next-gen desktop workstations in India

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday announced the launch of its trio of next-generation desktop workstations — ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, featuring the latest processor technology from Intel ranging up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX professional GPUs in India.

The three new workstations will be available starting May 2023, the company said.

“We partnered closely with Intel, NVIDIA and Aston Martin to ensure these new systems offer the best of form and functionality by combining a premium chassis with ultra high-end graphics, memory and processing power,” Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business Unit, said in a statement.

The “ThinkStation PX”, offers the flexibility needed for both desktop and data centre environments, enabling a seamless transition between the two.

This versatile new workstation comes powered by the latest 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, which offer up to 120 CPU cores and boasts a 53 per cent average performance gain over the prior generation.

Moreover, the “ThinkStation P7” features a new compute architecture with the latest Intel Xeon W processors, supporting up to 56 cores in a single socket, for reimagined power needed to tackle compute-intensive, multithreaded tasks head-on.

“These processors are built to ensure professional innovators, including creators, engineers and data scientists, have the power and stability needed to create the industry’s latest innovations,” Roger Chandler, vice president of CCG and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solution team at Intel, said in a statement.

With support for up to three dual-slot NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs, the ThinkStation P7 is said to be ideal for content creators, architects, designers, engineers and data scientists who require unprecedented graphics, visualisation, real-time rendering, CAE and AI performance.

The “ThinkStation P5” comes engineered for a wide number of industry verticals and has been redesigned to satisfy users’ demand for higher levels of performance, IT expandability and ease of management in the enterprise.

The next-generation workstation features a newly designed chassis, the latest Intel Xeon W processors, which offer up to 24 cores, and support for up to two NVIDIA RTX A6000 professional graphics cards.

20230310-131803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With debt stressing its ties with China, CPEC is no Marshall...

    Suspected hepatitis outbreak kills two kids in J&K’s Anantnag

    Freaky weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

    Lalan Sheikh’s death: Calcutta HC directs CID to submit progress report...