Global tech giant Lenovo on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sumati Sahgal as the Head of Tablets and Smart Devices for Lenovo India.

Based in Mumbai, Sahgal will spearhead the functions across smart devices, and commercial and consumer tablet segment. She brings in over 18 years of professional work experience across multiple domains.

“I am very excited to lead Lenovo’s tablets business. It is a constantly evolving product line with each generation bringing in cutting edge tech to our customers’ fingertips,” Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“I am looking forward to working with an outstanding team and our partner ecosystem as we continue to deliver better experiences to our quality conscious customers. I look forward to scaling this business to newer heights,” Sahgal added.

In her last assignment with Lenovo, Sumati has been leading the Consumer VAS (Visuals, Accessories, and Services) business for the last two years.

Prior to this, she successfully headed the regional operations for West for the Consumer portfolio. Prior to Lenovo, Sumati has also worked in diverse sales and marketing roles across telecom (Airtel) and banking (HSBC) sectors.

“I am pleased to welcome Sumati to this new role at Lenovo India. In her previous role, she has helped the business deliver on its financial goals and contributed to the profitability of the consumer business,” said Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India.

“I am confident that her varied experience in marketing and sales will be a valuable asset in further accelerating our tablets and smart devices business in India,” Katyal added.

20221012-142002

