BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Lenovo India logs $1.9 bn in FY23, over 5 mn products being made locally

NewsWire
0
0

Consumer technology major Lenovo on Wednesday said that it registered a total of $1.9 billion revenue in India in FY22-23.

After a year of industry and global uncertainties, Lenovo sais it is witnessing positive signs of the market stabilising and expects the entire PC and smart devices market to resume year-to-year growth in the second half of 2023.

“While we are experiencing a cyclical slowdown in the PC segment, our growth engines of Solutions and Services Group (SSG), Motorola, and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), have played a pivotal role in mitigating the downturn,” Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“We have supported this growth by investing in nurturing local talent and capabilities in India and continue to expand our local manufacturing presence, with over 5 million products being made in India,” he added.

While Group revenue was impacted due to the softness in the device market, revenue from non-PC businesses reached a fiscal year high of nearly 40 per cent, fuelled by Solutions and Services Group (SSG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

“Our clear strategy is working, and our operation is resilient, even in the face of global uncertainties. Going forward, we will continue to invest in R&D to capture the next wave of growth opportunities, so we are well prepared for the future,” said Yuanqing Yang, Chairman and CEO.

In the India traditional PC market, Lenovo was second with a 15.7 per cent share in Q1 2023 despite witnessing a decline of 37.5 per cent YoY, according to the latest IDC report.

20230524-105204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GST collections expected to improve, says SBI Ecowrap report

    Maruti Suzuki to hike prices in next quarter

    IRDAI’s rationalisation move only ‘sound and fury signifying nothing’

    Rupee slips first time below 81-mark against US dollar