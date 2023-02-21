Lenovo on Tuesday unveiled a new laptop, ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which is available at a price of Rs 1,94,990 in the country.

The laptop can be purchased online from the company’s official website or ordered through local Lenovo channel partners.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 comes equipped with an industry-first 17.3-inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display along with an 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, which comes available with a bundled digital pen.

Ashish Sikka, Director of Commercial 4P Strategy, Lenovo India, said: “The latest ThinkBooks are built with premium materials, are committed to ensuring security, and feature sophisticated and sustainable designs customized for the next generation of fearless business owners.”

The company said that the laptop greatly complements the hybrid work requirements of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by helping them increase productivity, and ensuring effective collaboration and multitasking.

With its auxiliary display and digital pen, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 achieves a balance between application sub-tools and document editing.

The stylus with PANTONE digital colour, allows colour capturing through ColorKing and provides the user with multiple possibilities to create presentations and designs, the company said.

The new laptop also offers a CO2 offset service that helps customers seamlessly offset carbon emissions for the new device at the point of purchase.

