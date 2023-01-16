INDIASCI-TECH

Lenovo launches 13th Gen Intel Core processor-powered laptop in India

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology brand Lenovo on Monday launched a new laptop Yoga 9i, powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor in India.

The Yoga 9i comes in an Oatmeal colour, which will be available for purchase from online and offline stores from January 29 at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990, according to the company.

“This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things,” Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The new laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution, for the ultimate viewing experience.

Moreover, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is crafted for versatility and is powered by Intel’s latest processors that leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture to deliver impressive performance, said the company.

When combined with the Intel Evo platform, this laptop is designed to provide a premium mobile experience for multitasking creatively while minimising the impact on the system’s battery life, responsiveness, or connectivity.

Lenovo Yoga 9i is a thin and light convertible laptop which has been aesthetically designed for comfort, with its rounded finish and more ergonomic grip.

20230116-181403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA conducts searches in West Bengal in FICN seizure case in...

    Delhi’s minimum temperature dips to 13 degrees

    Set resembling London prison erected in Chennai for Arun Vijay film

    India logs 8,488 new Covid cases, lowest in 538 days