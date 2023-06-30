With an aim to captivate gaming enthusiasts, Lenovo has launched a new flagship gaming laptop Legion Pro 7i in India that offers a great balance of features, performance, design, and more to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

We used the 32GB+1TB variant of Legion Pro 7i for a week, and here is what we think about the latest device.

Starting with the design and display, the Legion Pro 7i comes with a sleek, all-black elegance with its aluminium body. While it may not scream “gaming monster” at first glance, the subtle Legion badging on the lid and the well-designed RGB keyboard reveal its true nature. Designed to prioritise performance, this laptop boasts a slightly thicker and boxier profile, but that’s to house a large battery and substantial cooling system.

A substantial portion of the back section of the laptop’s base is specifically designed for efficient cooling, featuring strategically placed side and rear vents that expose the finely arranged fin arrays. On the right side of the laptop, you’ll find a generous offering of six USB ports, consisting of two USB-C and four USB-A ports, along with a convenient headphone jack.

To enhance cable management and streamline desk setups, the laptop features a convenient row of ports positioned along the central section of its rear edge. This design ensures that cords are neatly tucked away, minimising clutter and protrusions from the laptop’s sides. The laptop is also relatively lightweight for a gaming laptop, weighing in at about 2.8 kg.

The Legion Pro 7i features a 16-inch screen that’s obviously great for gaming, as well as for entertainment, and even work. The screen is extremely bright, reaching 500 nits, and it supports Dolby Vision. Its matte texture reduces reflections, and its 2,560×1,600 pixel resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio make it excellent for working on documents.

The laptop offers an impressive refresh rate of up to 240Hz, giving you the flexibility to manually select between three options — 60Hz, 120Hz, and 240Hz. To enhance convenience, a handy shortcut (Fn + R) is available for seamless switching between 60Hz for regular tasks and 240Hz specifically tailored for an optimal gaming experience.

Now comes the part for which this laptop is specifically engineered — gaming.

With its impressive hardware configuration, boasting a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, we had no doubts about the capabilities of the Legion Pro 7i as a gaming powerhouse.

The laptop handles demanding titles with ease, providing smooth gameplay and impressive frame rates. The combination of the high refresh rate display and powerful hardware ensures immersive and fluid gaming sessions.

We played several high-end games like — Call of Duty, Assassin’s Creed, and Forza Horizon — and witnessed a smooth gaming experience with less heating.

For gaming, speakers play an integral role as it elevates the overall gaming experience to new heights. Legion Pro 7i speakers also excel in gaming and entertainment, delivering impressive performance. They maintain exceptional clarity even at high volume levels, without causing any discomfort, and they are perfectly suited for smaller rooms.

Talking about the keyboard and touchpad, the keyboard of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i boasts a well-designed layout. It features full-size arrow keys, which are always a welcome addition and includes a numpad that proves to be quite helpful. Typing on this keyboard is a delightful experience as it offers a satisfying tactile feel.

The keys have the perfect amount of travel distance, providing a comfortable and enjoyable typing experience. The RGB lighting adds a stylish touch and can be customised to match your gaming setup.

The 12×7.5 cm smooth touchpad feels enough for a 16-inch laptop and is located quite far to the left. During our testing, we found no issues with precision or gliding properties, ensuring a seamless user experience.

The click areas located near the bottom of the touchpad are quite stable and can be effortlessly activated.While the Legion Pro 7i is a high-performance gaming laptop, its battery life is decent considering the power it packs.

However, during regular usage and less demanding tasks, the laptop can last around 5 to 6 hours, depending on settings and usage patterns. It is worth noting that battery life can vary depending on the specific configurations and usage scenarios.

The Legion Pro 7i comes available at a price of Rs 3,03,930 in the country.

However, one minor drawback we discovered with this laptop is the lack of fingerprint sensor and face recognition.

Conclusion: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an impressive gaming laptop that excels in design, display quality, gaming performance, touchpad, and keyboard. Its sleek design, high refresh rate display, powerful hardware, and comfortable keyboard make it a solid choice for gamers. While the battery life may not be exceptional, it is on par with other gaming laptops in its class.

(Shrey Srivastava can be reached at shrey.s@ians.in)

