SCI-TECHWORLD

Lenovo showcases concept laptop with rollable display

NewsWire
0
0

Lenovo showcased a concept laptop with rollable display in a quick demo video.

During Tech World 2022 event, the company showed the concept laptop in which the screen slowly starts to emerge from the keyboard deck and resembles an old-fashioned notebook, reports The Verge.

It appears that the display’s height increases by about 50 per cent, so it might go from 9 to about 13.5 inches.

According to the report, the laptop might be heavier than usual because the extra screen needs to live inside the keyboard deck.

“The possibilities of a rollable laptop are also compelling,” said Luca Rossi, executive vice president and president, intelligent devices group, Lenovo.

“It will bring multi tasking, browsing and mobility applications to another level,” he added.

The company did not reveal any specification and name of the concept laptop.

Global smartphone brand Motorola has also showcased its rollable smartphone in a quick demo video at the event.

The demo shows the moto phone’s screen extends and retracts, with a moving wallpaper to match with the press of the side button.

The video only shows the front of the device, and the screen seems to wrap around the phone, rolling upwards.

20221019-100404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Smartworks invests $25 mn in SaaS venture with new CEO

    Spinny acquires AI-powered car connectivity startup ‘Scouto’

    N.Korea is ready to conduct nuclear test at any time: S.Korean...

    Musk sees net worth shrink by $12 bn amid ESG fiasco