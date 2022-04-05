INDIASCI-TECH

Lenovo to hire 12K R&D professionals in next 3 years

Global conglomerate Lenovo has announced plans to hire 12,000 R&D professionals over the next three years, as it focuses on technologies from edge computing to metaverse.

Alongside its R&D commitments, Lenovo also outlined its vision to become net-zero by 2050, and is working with the ‘Science Based Target’ Initiative to establish goals to support this vision.

“My vision for Lenovo’s innovation is to become one of the world’s leading ICT companies, a pioneer and enabler of intelligent transformation,” said Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang.

“Our intention is to optimise between technology with quick market returns and foundational research, and between continuous improvement and breakthrough innovation,” Yang said in a statement late on Monday.

The company said R&D remains a crucial priority in fiscal year 22-23.

“R&D investment will be doubled, and 12,000 new R&D professionals hired over the next three years, in addition to around 5,000 brought into the company during fiscal FY21/22,” it outlined.

R&D efforts will focus around the new and emerging IT architecture.

“Teams will work on new product and business model innovation, incubating technologies from edge computing to technology which will help businesses capitalize on the metaverse, and emerging and disruptive innovation like next-generation AI and heterogeneous computing to help them prepare for the future,” the company said.

