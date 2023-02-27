SCI-TECHWORLD

Lenovo updates ‘IdeaPad Duet 3i’ with bigger display, new processors

NewsWire
0
0

Global technology brand Lenovo has showcased a refreshed version of its ‘IdeaPad Duet 3i’ laptop, with bigger display, new processor options and more port options, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

The new IdeaPad Duet 3i features a detachable ‘Folio Case’ that serves as both a cover and a keyboard, keeping the same design as its predecessor, reports Gizmochina.

The refreshed 2-in-1 device comes with an 11-inch IPS touch display featuring a 5:3 aspect ratio, with the ability to display 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and delivering a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i weighs 697 grams and is a versatile PC that features the latest Intel N100 or N200 platforms, and also comes with Windows 11 Home or Pro.

Moreover, the laptop features two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm jack, among which, one USB Type-C port supports Rapid Charge Boost technology which is said to recharge the device for up to 2 hours of usage in just 15 minutes.

The device also has a 5MP front sensor and an 8MP rear camera.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i series starts at Rs 449 pounds ($476) in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions and will be available in June this year.

20230227-161403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android 13 to add faster shortcuts for scanning QR codes: Report

    Foldable phone shipments to reach 27.6 mn units in 2025

    Flu vax linked to 40% reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease: Study

    Evolution a rapid process all the time, say researchers