Omnichannel eye-wear brand Lenskart on Wednesday said it will hire more than 2,000 employees across the country by 2022, as part of its plan to increase its consumer base over the next few years.

In addition, the company will also expand its international teams in Singapore, Middle East, and the US by adding 300 more employees.

“We have continued to grow exponentially, in international markets as well as in India, and we are building a strong presence in regional markets as well through our stores and e-commerce,” said Peyush Bansal, Founder, and CEO of Lenskart.

“So, hiring is a key aspect in our growth journey and we are looking at actively hiring skilled talent across verticals for regions like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, among others,” Bansal said in a statement.

The company is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees to manage their rapidly increasing stores and more than 100 engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. O

Over 300 employees will join the supply chain and manufacturing operations and 100 people will be hired for corporate functions, the company said.

Lenskart has over 200 engineers, data scientists, product designers assembled from diverse backgrounds.

Founded in 2010, the company now serves over seven million customers annually in India, Singapore and Middle East.

