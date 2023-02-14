BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims $100 mn in ARR by 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Digital lending Cloud platform Lentra on Tuesday announced its entry into the South East Asian markets of Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam to cater to their growing lending needs.

With this expansion, Lentra aims to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by March 2024.

The move follows the company’s latest fundraise of $60 million in a Series B round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), and Citi Ventures.

Lentra said it will build a stronger market presence and increase credit disbursal by replicating its India growth in the three South East Asian countries.

“Our learnings over the past few years and beyond will prove critical in delivering future performance and innovation at the levels we demand of ourselves in pursuit of our mission,” said D Venkatesh, Founder, Lentra.

Founded in 2019, Lentra provides an application programming interface (API)-driven modular architecture to create tailored retail and business loan products for banks and other regulated lending institutions.

Lentra already has some clients in the Philippines. It has a robust presence across India with 60 partner banks and NBFCs and over 50 million loans processed through its platform.

By 2027, the company aims to onboard 250 banking partners, expand its footprint into five other countries, and reach $250 million in ARR.

Some of Lentra’s key banking partners include HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC, Aditya Birla Finance, Tata Capital, Tata Motor Finance, and TVS Credit, among others.

20230214-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twitter acquires OpenBack to make push notifications better

    UPI transactions registered in FY 21-22 were 45 b, show 8...

    Gadkari announces projects worth Rs 1.6L crore for NE

    Robust demand for imports to provide upside risk to FY23 CAD...