Leonardo DiCaprio could be invited to join the cast of Netflix’s Emmy-winning global smash hit ‘Squid Game’ in a future season, series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said, reports ‘Variety’.

At a congratulatory press conference in Seoul on Friday, when asked if any known Hollywood actor would star in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Hwang said, according to ‘Variety’: “There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 — but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea. Leonardo DiCaprio did say he’s a big fan of ‘Squid Game’, so maybe if time, or chances, allow, we can ask him to join the games.”

The second season of ‘Squid Game’, Hwang confirmed, will commence shooting in 2023 and release in 2024. “We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it’ll be released the following year,” the series writer-director said. He added that the upcoming season would see improvements in production budgets and the games that will be played in the season have been confirmed.

The ‘Squid Game’ team, ‘Variety’ noted, was out in force at the celebratory press meet, except lead actor winner Lee Jung-jae, who was absent due to the North American premiere of his directorial debut ‘The Hunt’ at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Besides accolades from the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, ‘Squid Games’ garnered 14 Emmy Award nominations and had six historic wins.

The ‘Squid Game’ team took home trophies for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Lee), Outstanding Directing for A Drama Series (Hwang), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Lee Yoo-mi), Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Special Effects in a Single Episode.

